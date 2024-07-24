Celestica Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Celestica in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Celestica’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Celestica’s FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

CLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. Celestica has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Celestica by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Naples Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 78.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

