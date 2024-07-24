Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), reports. The firm had revenue of $122.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 8.99%.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CPAC opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Institutional Trading of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Sagil Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) by 203.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,633 shares during the period. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. accounts for 0.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

See Also

