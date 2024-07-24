Cencora (COR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Cencora to post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter. Cencora has set its FY24 guidance at $13.30-13.50 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cencora to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $224.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $246.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.78.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

