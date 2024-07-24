ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $4.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. B. Riley raised ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHPT

ChargePoint Price Performance

CHPT opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $897.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 93.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.18%. On average, research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at $657,006. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $26,609.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at $657,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $9,733,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 418.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,496 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 752.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 389,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 343,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.