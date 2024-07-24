Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) Trading Down 2.1%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 9,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 67,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Charlotte’s Web Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.86. The stock has a market cap of C$36.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.17.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

