Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.19-2.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $615-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.40 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CHKP. KeyCorp upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.58. The stock had a trading volume of 543,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.01 and its 200 day moving average is $159.72. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $125.68 and a twelve month high of $182.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

