Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

