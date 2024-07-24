Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$418.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$437.40 million.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

