Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$418.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$437.40 million.
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
- What are earnings reports?
- Tesla Skids Into a Buying Opportunity But Don’t Buy it Yet
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Steel Leader’s Stock Being Dragged Down By Falling Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.