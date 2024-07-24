Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.80

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.80 and traded as high as C$9.54. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.52, with a volume of 89,951 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHE.UN shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
