Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,079,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,599,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,900,000 after buying an additional 307,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,723,000 after buying an additional 265,853 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $19,550,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,317,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,221,000 after purchasing an additional 213,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.62.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

