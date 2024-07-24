Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91,867 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.08. The stock had a trading volume of 502,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,803,312. The firm has a market cap of $283.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.67.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

