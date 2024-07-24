Chubb (NYSE:CB) Announces Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Chubb Stock Down 1.4 %

Chubb stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.67. The stock had a trading volume of 545,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,962. Chubb has a 1-year low of $195.36 and a 1-year high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.