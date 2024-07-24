Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $264.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $257.00 to $264.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.97% from the company’s previous close.

CB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.55.

Chubb Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.89. The company had a trading volume of 277,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $105.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a 12-month low of $195.36 and a 12-month high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 20.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Chubb by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after acquiring an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1,275.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 602.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

