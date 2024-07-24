Chubb (NYSE:CB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Chubb Stock Down 1.3 %

Chubb stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.79. The company had a trading volume of 539,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.04 and its 200-day moving average is $253.00. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $195.36 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.55.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

