Cibc World Mkts Upgrades Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) to Hold

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

INE has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.25.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

TSE:INE opened at C$10.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$13.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.94.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$242.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.80 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Patrick Loulou bought 11,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$112,750.00. Company insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Stories

