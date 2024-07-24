Clarity Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,705 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 5.4% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.35.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.82.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

