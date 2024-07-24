Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

CMTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of CMTG opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a current ratio of 26.27. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.64 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. Analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.29%.

Insider Transactions at Claros Mortgage Trust

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Siegel acquired 5,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,159.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Siegel acquired 5,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,159.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Edward Walter acquired 7,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $50,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,209.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 193,000 shares of company stock worth $1,393,140. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 11,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,810,000 after purchasing an additional 30,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 324,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.