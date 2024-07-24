Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,647,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,978,000 after acquiring an additional 189,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target (down previously from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $181.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

