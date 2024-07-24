CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for CMS Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMS. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of CMS opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 352,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 49,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 611,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

