Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Codexis worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Codexis by 674.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Codexis by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 1,444.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 37,516 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of CDXS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 46,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.91.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 87.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

