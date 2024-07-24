Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CIGI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.45. The company had a trading volume of 34,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,622. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $133.63.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 575.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Further Reading

