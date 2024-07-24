Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. Columbus McKinnon has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.85 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $58,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $58,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on CMCO

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.