Comcast Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Comcast has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,360,264. Comcast has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.