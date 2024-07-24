Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.46. 3,687,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,377,311. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

