Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comcast Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,364,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73. Comcast has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

