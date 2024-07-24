Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.05 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of CBU traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,298.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBU

About Community Bank System

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.