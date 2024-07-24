Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP David Andrew Jones Acquires 10,000 Shares

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) EVP David Andrew Jones acquired 10,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.27 per share, with a total value of $322,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Andrew Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, David Andrew Jones purchased 11 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.72 per share, with a total value of $480.92.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.66. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 216.9% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 161,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 110,681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

