CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CONMED by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,757,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,931,000 after buying an additional 289,996 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 672.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 77,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 67,248 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in CONMED by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 248,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 55,878 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,443,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,282,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Pat Beyer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,118.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,442 shares of company stock worth $446,733. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of CNMD opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.76. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $133.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.06 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

CONMED Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.