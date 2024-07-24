Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.08% of Consolidated Water worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of CWCO opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $450.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $67,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,524,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

