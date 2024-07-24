Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($4.86) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.86) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.49) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRBP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $61.18.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26.

Insider Transactions at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,470,833.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after buying an additional 363,372 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,554,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

