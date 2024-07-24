Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.05 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47). Approximately 89,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 369,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.45).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cornerstone FS in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Cornerstone FS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSFS

Cornerstone FS Price Performance

Cornerstone FS Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.29. The firm has a market cap of £23.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,011.50 and a beta of 1.71.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone FS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone FS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.