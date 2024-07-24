Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.05 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47). Approximately 89,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 369,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.45).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cornerstone FS in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.
