Craig Clay Sells 400 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Clay sold 400 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $26,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Craig Clay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Craig Clay sold 13,231 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $877,612.23.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $376,181.96.

Shares of DFIN opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.04 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Donnelley Financial Solutions last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,774,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,178.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 328,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 302,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

