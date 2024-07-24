Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

CRTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 98,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,704. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $46.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $36,884.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,760.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel sold 1,540 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $57,087.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,759,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,216,324.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $36,884.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,760.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,398. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 99,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,561 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Criteo by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 74,774 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Criteo by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

