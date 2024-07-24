Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,669 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Crocs by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 32,721 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Crocs by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Crocs by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

