CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Hold Rating at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $363.11.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.99. 5,940,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 507.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 890.0% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

