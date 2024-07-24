CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lowered to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res cut shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRWD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $363.11.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.9 %

CRWD opened at $268.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.33, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

