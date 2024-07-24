CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $363.11.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $4.89 on Tuesday, hitting $263.99. 5,940,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,562. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.