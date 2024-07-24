Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,780 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,990,991,000 after purchasing an additional 673,243 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,559,000 after buying an additional 834,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,147,000 after buying an additional 1,126,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,478,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,975,000 after acquiring an additional 122,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,503,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.89. 184,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,837. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

