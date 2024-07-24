Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,029,000 after buying an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crown by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,614,000 after acquiring an additional 44,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average is $80.29. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

Get Our Latest Report on CCK

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.