CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s previous close.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.63.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $264.79 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $142.92 and a fifty-two week high of $284.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -413.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 472,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,797,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 459,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after purchasing an additional 81,801 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $109,466,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 38.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,642,000 after buying an additional 112,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

