D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 243 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $15,441,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,756 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,548 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,080,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $569,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $181.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day moving average of $160.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

