DA Davidson Weighs in on Sierra Bancorp’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BSRR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.91. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sierra Bancorp

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $105,944.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,858.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

