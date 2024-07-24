Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS.

Danaher Trading Up 1.1 %

Danaher stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $267.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,744. The firm has a market cap of $197.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $272.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.55.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total transaction of $5,618,569.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,589.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $24,779,724 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

