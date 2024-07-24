Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DHR traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $266.49. 1,247,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $272.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total value of $5,618,569.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,644,589.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $24,779,724. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.33.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

