David F. Dierker Sells 521 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director David F. Dierker sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $17,344.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,352 shares in the company, valued at $411,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $112.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEBO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

