Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Shares Down 0.4%

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.71 and last traded at $33.79. Approximately 3,944 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Davis Select Worldwide ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 30,761 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter.

About Davis Select Worldwide ETF

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.