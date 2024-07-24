DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY24 guidance at $2.00-$2.10 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

