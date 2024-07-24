Desjardins Trims Parkland (TSE:PKI) Target Price to C$48.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.77.

PKI traded down C$0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$37.94. 54,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,782. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$35.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.99. The stock has a market cap of C$6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.13 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.1594793 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,350.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

