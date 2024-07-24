Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $187.07

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €187.07 ($203.34) and traded as high as €190.00 ($206.52). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €189.55 ($206.03), with a volume of 246,429 shares.

Deutsche Börse Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €186.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €187.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

