Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.65.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.15. 146,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,686. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.